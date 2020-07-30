Ban on passenger flights to Kolkata from 6 cities extended till August 15

Image Source : PTI Flights from 6 cities to Kolkata will remain suspended till August 15

Flights coming from six cities -- all COVID hotspots -- to Kolkata will remain suspended till August 15. Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur, and Ahmedabad are the cities from where the flights will be banned.

"The restriction on arriving flights to #KolkataAirport from 6 cities viz Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad has been extended up to 15th August 2020," the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport tweeted.

Earlier, the airport had said that no passenger flight would be arriving in Kolkata from these cities till July 31.

