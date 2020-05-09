Image Source : AP Kohima COVID-19 test lab to be functional by May 12, Dimapur unit within 2 weeks: Govt in HC

The Nagaland government has assured the high court that the laboratory in Kohima for conducting COVID-19 detection tests will be functional by May 12. The state government informed the Kohima bench of the Gauhati High Court that finishing works for the lab have been completed and it would be functional by May 12. Additional Advocate General T B Jamir, however, told the bench comprising of Justice Songkhupchung Serto and Justice Hukato Swu that since the same technicians would be

setting up the lab in Dimapur, at least two weeks are required to make that unit functional.

The state government made the submission through an interim application filed on Thursday, praying for extension of time after the court on April 27 directed it to make the

two labs functional within 10 days. The court on Friday directed the state government to make all efforts to make the lab at Kohima functional within five days and the one at Dimapur within two weeks.

After two weeks, the state government should file an affidavit of compliance but if the labs have not been made functional by then, the officials concerned should appear in

person and explain, it observed. The directions come on a petition filed by one Kikrukhonuo, a resident of Kohima. Samples from Nagaland are currently sent to Assam and

Manipur for COVID-19 tests.

So far, 805 samples have been sent and of them, 775 have tested negative. Results of 30 are awaited, sources in the Health and Family Welfare Department said.

