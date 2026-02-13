Kochi Metro extends last train timings to 11 PM; special Shivaratri services announced

New Delhi:

Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) on Friday announced that it is extending the timing of its daily train services up to 11 pm in response to a steady increase in ridership and growing passenger demand. The new schedule will come into effect from February 15, 2026, KMRL said in a release. Currently, the last metro train departs at 10.30 pm.

Last train to depart at 11 PM from February 15

“Accordingly, the last revenue service from both terminal stations — Aluva Metro Station and Tripunithura Terminal Metro Station — will depart at 11 pm (23:00 hrs) with effect from February 15, 2026,” the release stated.

Special Shivaratri services for devotees

KMRL also announced special services in connection with the Shivaratri festival at Aluva Mahadeva Temple for the convenience of devotees.

“On February 15, 2026 (Sunday — Shivaratri), the last revenue service from Tripunithura Terminal will depart at 11.30 pm (23:30 hrs),” the release said.

From February 16, services will commence early from Aluva Metro Station at 4 am and operate until 6 am at a frequency of 30 minutes. Thereafter, trains will run as per the regular schedule.

KMRL signs MoU with IISc for sustainable mobility research

Separately, KMRL said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to undertake joint research on sustainable urban mobility and public transport systems.

The MoU, signed on Wednesday, will combine KMRL’s experience in operating urban transport systems with IISc’s advanced, data-driven research expertise.

“The partnership will focus on sustainable mobility planning, transport operations, and the application of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, simulation modelling, and intelligent decision-support systems,” the statement said.

KMRL Managing Director Loknath Behra said at a press conference that the collaboration would help transform Kochi into a more liveable, sustainable and resilient city.