Attention! Kochi airport reschedules several flights from Oct 27; CIAL issues new time table

Kochi airport reschedules several flights from Oct 27

The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has drawn up a new schedule to facilitate runway re-surfacing work that would take approx three months.

The main runway of the Kochi International Airport will be closed between 10 AM to 6 PM effective October 27. Majority of the flights was re-scheduled to slots between 6 PM and 10 PM.

The arrangement would see the termination of only two services in the international sector and four in the domestic sector.

The re-surfacing work is to be held from November 20, 2019 to March 28, 2020, a CIAL release said.

At the same time, there would be new services launched to Damam in Saudi Arabia and Island of Hanimadhoo in the Maldives, it said.

The CIAL handles more than a million passengers annually and hectic preparations, including the extension of operational time of check- in counters, were being done to ensure hassle-free passenger movement during the time of re-surfacing work.

FLY NAS, a budget airline from Saudi Arabia, would operate three services a week to Damam giving an extra fillip to CIAL's connectivity to Saudi Arabia with airlines like Saudi, Air India, Air India Express already operational to

various airports in the Gulf country.

Indigo has also announced new Damam service in the winter schedule apart from their Jeddah service. Island Aviation Services, an airline owned by the

government of the island nation of Maldives, would operate new

thrice-a-week service to Hanimadhoo.

The CIAL was already connected with the island nation with a daily service operated by Indigo. The domestic sector is catered to with new services to

Delhi by Go Air, Delhi and Chennai by Air Asia India, Kolkata, Chennai and Tirupati by Spicejet.

Metros like Delhi and Bangalore would have 12 direct daily services and cities of Chennai and Mumbai would have eight services.

The CIAL boasts of direct connectivity to Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Goa, Hubli, Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram.

The international sector was being served with direct connectivity to Middle-East cities, Singapore, Colombo, Bangkok, Tel Aviv and Kuala Lumpur.