OPINION | Kissa Kursi Ka: Note for vote

On Christmas, the Aam Aadmi Party shared an AI-generated video on social media showing its convenor Arvind Kejriwal dressed as Santa Claus 'distributing' welfare gifts. The caption read: "Delhi's own Santa delivering gifts year-round". The video showed a government school in Delhi and the AAP chief gifting a box to a woman with Rs 2,100 written on it. But Kejriwal had to face a bizarre twist. Delhi government's Department of Women and Child Development and Health Department issued public notices in newspapers cautioning people against the "registration drives" currently underway by AAP for two schemes - Mahila Samman promising Rs 2,100 monthly allowances for women, and Sanjeevani scheme promising free health care for senior citizens aged above 60 years. The government notices said, these schemes were "non-existent" and urged residents not to share personal data. The notices clearly said no such schemes have been notified by the Delhi government.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had announced both these schemes and promised to implement them if the party returns to power in 2025 Assembly polls. BJP leaders described this as "economic offence and fraud" and demanded a probe into how personal and financial data from voters are being collected. Arvind Kejriwal, clearly on the backfoot, said there was nothing wrong if people come forward to register their names if they trust AAP to deliver on its poll promises.

Chief Minister Atishi herself has been moving around with Kejriwal in Delhi and getting the forms filled out. On the other hand, her own government was issuing public notices cautioning people that the schemes were non-existent. Atishi alleged that this was part of "BJP's conspiracy" and threatened to take action against Delhi government officers who issued these ads.



Congress, the third force in Delhi, waded into this debate and alleged that there was no difference between BJP and Kejriwal, as both the parties "were cheating the people of Delhi". Congress issued a White Paper on the AAP government's promises and failures. Congress leader Ajay Maken described Arvind Kejriwal as "a big liar who has no ideology and who can do anything to grab power".

The public notices issued by the Delhi government are quite interesting. Delhi government's bureaucracy works under the Lt. Governor. Since Kejriwal announced both schemes bypassing all, the L-G threw a googly, by inserting ads in newspapers describing the schemes as "non-existent". On the other hand, Kejriwal is confident that both these schemes would ensure a repeat win for his party, just like the Laadli Behan Yojana that swept the BJP-ShivSena-NCP government back into power in Maharashtra, and Modi's Ayushman Yojana that gave benefits to BJP.

Kejriwal had played this card earlier in Gujarat assembly elections. He had promised Rs 2,000 monthly allowance to women, and organized camps for women voters to fill up forms. In the elections, AAP got 14 per cent votes. Similarly, in Delhi, Kejriwal had started "registration" of women and senior voters two days ago. AAP claimed that by Wednesday evening, 22 lakh women registered their names under Mahila Samman Yojana, while two lakh senior citizens registered their names under Sanjeevani Yojana.

Naturally, this caused tension in the Delhi BJP camp, and it was evident on Wednesday when Delhi BJP leader Parvesh Verma started distributing Rs 1,100 cash to each woman voter in his residence. Verma is going to contest against Kejriwal in New Delhi constituency. So, he adopted the 'Kejriwal formula' to defeat the AAP chief. At the government bungalow at 20, Windsor Place, there was a big crowd of women who were being given Rs 1,100 in envelopes. They had gone to Verma's home carrying their voter identity cards.

India TV reporter met several women who came out carrying folders in which Rs 1,100 cash was inserted in envelopes. The folders carried photographs of BJP leaders. Chief Minister Atishi demanded that ED or CBI should raid Verma's residence and arrest him, as she suspected there were crores of rupees worth cash lying in his home.

Parvesh Verma clarified that his father former CM Sahib Singh Verma had set up an NGO which helped poor and destitute women and this cash was being distributed for this purpose. He said this was not black money and every rupee was accountable.

Kejriwal, by evening, issued an appeal to voters not to hesitate in taking cash, but refrain from giving votes to BJP. The AAP chief, who was caught in his own net on the Mahila Samman and Sanjeevani schemes issue because of Delhi govt ads, now got an escape route after it was found that Parvesh Verma was distributing cash to women voters. Both tried to offer inducements to women voters, either in cash or by getting names registered. Parvesh Verma's style was more blatant. Kejriwal is an old player in this game. He did not distribute money but promised to give if elected. Verma straightaway gave envelopes filled with cash. Most of politicians secretly distribute cash and other goodies during elections, but in Hindi, there is a proverb: "Chor Wohi Hota Hai, Jo Pakda Jaye" (The thief is the one who gets caught). Parvesh Verma was caught and his defence seems to be weak.

