Kiren Rijiju addresses concerns over PLA incursions in Arunachal Pradesh, says China can't take our land

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju addressed concerns over recent reports of alleged incursions by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) into Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that such claims may be overstated. Rijiju, who represents Arunachal Pradesh, emphasized that markings and activities in undemarcated border areas do not necessarily indicate an encroachment on Indian territory.

The comments follow reports suggesting that the PLA had entered Indian territory in Anjaw district last week and was reportedly stationed in the Kapapu area. Social media posts have circulated images of bonfires, painted rocks, and Chinese food items found at the site.

Rijiju explained that while there is occasional overlap in patrolling by Indian and Chinese forces in these undemarcated zones, this does not constitute an invasion or encroachment. He assured that the Indian side maintains strict vigilance and that China is prohibited from establishing any permanent structures in these areas.

"We have robust infrastructure and strict monitoring in place along the border. The mere painting of marks in undemarcated areas does not signify encroachment," Rijiju said.

Significantly, the leader also reaffirmed India's ongoing efforts to enhance border infrastructure, emphasizing that such measures will continue to ensure the security of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Meanwhile, amid the present claims, it is pertinent to note that, India has repeatedly been rejecting China's territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that the state is an integral part of the country.

China, which terms Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet or Zangnan, routinely objects to Indian leaders' visits to the state to highlight its claims, however, New Delhi has dismissed Beijing's move to assign "invented" names to the area, saying it did not alter the reality.

