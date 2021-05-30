Kin of media personnel dying of COVID in Chhattisgarh to get Rs 5 lakh.

Sunday, May 30, 2021
     
A state govt release said the assistance would be provided under the Media Representative Welfare Assistance Rules.

Raipur Published on: May 30, 2021 22:29 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL.

The Chhattisgarh government will provide Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance to kin of media personnel succumbing to COVID-19, officials said on Sunday.

A state government release said the assistance would be provided under the Media Representative Welfare Assistance Rules.

"The state government will also reimburse the expenses incurred in the treatment of media personnel who have been admitted to hospital for COVID-19. Information about families of media personnel afflicted with COVID-19 is being collected by the Directorate of Public Relations," it added.

Those eligible for such help must submit applications in a prescribed format to the public relations office in their districts, it said, adding that a meeting of the Journalist Welfare Fund Committee will be held soon to provide financial assistance to media personnel.

