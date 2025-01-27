Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar, 4 aides arrested in Roorkee firing case after Pranav Singh Champion's arrest

Follow us on Image Source : X MLA Umesh Kumar arrested

Independent Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar is arrested on Monday for opening fire at ex MLA Pranav Singh's office. A feud between former BJP MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion and Independent MLA Umesh Kumar took a violent turn on Sunday. While Champion was arrested on Sunday, Police arrested MLA Umesh today. Along with him, his 4 supporters have also been apprehended.

A video of the incident shows Champion, along with his supporters, firing several shots at Kumar's office in broad daylight. They were seen waving pistols, throwing stones, and hurling abuses. Similar actions were committed by MLA Umesh Kumar and his supporters at Pranav Singh's office.