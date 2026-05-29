Khanna Municipal Council Election Results LIVE: Counting of votes begins across all 33 wards

Chandigarh:

In the recently concluded Punjab civic body elections held on May 26, the Khanna Municipal Council emerged as one of the key municipal councils where voters cast their ballots amid heightened local interest. The elections, held across 8 municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils and 21 nagar panchayats in the state, saw active participation in Khanna as part of this comprehensive electoral process. Khanna Municipal Council has a total of 33 wards.

Across the six municipal councils grouped together in the region, including Khanna, a total of 452 candidates were competing for council seats. For these councils, the electorate was set at 2,09,561 voters who were eligible to exercise their franchise. Three broad categories of voters were registered, with approximately 1,09,244 male voters, 1,00,303 female voters and 14 third gender electors poised to vote across this cluster of civic bodies. While this figure spans Khanna and its neighbouring councils, Khanna itself contributes significantly to this figure as one of the largest municipal electorates in the area.

In Khanna, polling took place for 33 wards, positioning it as a major municipal council among the local bodies. The counting of votes for these wards began at 8 am today and the final outcome is expected to be declared by evening.

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on Khanna Municipal Council Election Results 2026