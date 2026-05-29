May 29, 2026
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Khanna Municipal Council Election Results LIVE: Counting of votes begins across all 33 wards

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Updated:

Khanna Municipal Council Election Results LIVE: The polling took place for 33 wards, positioning it as a major municipal council among the local bodies. The counting of votes for these wards began at 8 am today and the final outcome is expected to be declared by evening.

Khanna Municipal Council Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates.
Khanna Municipal Council Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates. Image Source : India TV
Chandigarh:

In the recently concluded Punjab civic body elections held on May 26, the Khanna Municipal Council emerged as one of the key municipal councils where voters cast their ballots amid heightened local interest. The elections, held across 8 municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils and 21 nagar panchayats in the state, saw active participation in Khanna as part of this comprehensive electoral process. Khanna Municipal Council has a total of 33 wards.

Across the six municipal councils grouped together in the region, including Khanna, a total of 452 candidates were competing for council seats. For these councils, the electorate was set at 2,09,561 voters who were eligible to exercise their franchise. Three broad categories of voters were registered, with approximately 1,09,244 male voters, 1,00,303 female voters and 14 third gender electors poised to vote across this cluster of civic bodies. While this figure spans Khanna and its neighbouring councils, Khanna itself contributes significantly to this figure as one of the largest municipal electorates in the area.

In Khanna, polling took place for 33 wards, positioning it as a major municipal council among the local bodies. The counting of votes for these wards began at 8 am today and the final outcome is expected to be declared by evening. 

Stay tuned to indiatvnews.com for all the latest updates on Khanna Municipal Council Election Results 2026

Live updates :Khanna Municipal Council Election Results 2026

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  • 8:03 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Khanna Results LIVE: Counting of votes begins

    The counting of votes across all 33 wards has started. The polling was held for the 75 municipal councils on May 26. 

  • 7:56 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Khanna Results LIVE: Strict entry protocols and no-vehicle zone enforced

    Authorities have declared a 200-metre radius around counting centres as a no-vehicle zone. Entry will only be allowed after identity checks, and access is restricted to authorised candidates and counting agents. The SSP also warned that strict action will be taken against anyone spreading rumours, causing disruption or displaying weapons during the counting.

     

  • 7:52 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Khanna Results LIVE: Over 400 police personnel deployed for safe counting

    SSP Darpan Ahluwalia confirmed that extensive arrangements had been made to ensure peaceful, fair and transparent counting. Around 410 police personnel are on duty, supported by two SP-rank and nine Deputy SP-rank officers. Patrolling teams will remain active throughout the day to maintain order.

     

  • 7:51 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    AS Modern School Centre inspected for security

    Officials carried out a thorough check of the counting centre set up at AS Modern Senior Secondary School in Khanna. Directions were issued to streamline access control, surveillance and overall smooth conduct of the counting process. Voting in Khanna, Payal, Doraha, Samrala and nearby areas was held on May 26.

     

  • 7:49 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    SSP reviews counting preparedness in Khanna

    Ahead of the vote counting, Khanna SSP Darpan Ahluwalia inspected arrangements at the designated centres in Khanna, Samrala and Doraha. The visit focused on reviewing security measures and ensuring that all administrative preparations were in place.

  • 7:48 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Voting was conducted peacefully despite local issues

    Apart from the Ward 5 dispute, polling across Khanna progressed steadily from 8 am to 5 pm in line with the statewide schedule. Voters turned out to elect representatives who will oversee civic services and infrastructure.

  • 7:47 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Khanna Results LIVE: Voter list dispute sparks protests in Ward 5

    Polling day saw tensions in Khanna's Ward No. 5 after residents alleged that more than 200 voter names were missing from the rolls. The protest drew political attention and revived concerns over electoral roll accuracy.

  • 7:46 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Security and booth management strengthened

    Authorities set up multiple polling stations in Khanna and deployed security personnel to ensure smooth voting. The arrangements were aimed at preventing disruptions and maintaining order across all wards.

  • 7:44 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Khanna's 33 wards drew strong local interest

    With voting held in all 33 wards, Khanna remained a major municipal council attracting significant public and political attention. Officials reported strong engagement from voters throughout the day.

  • 7:43 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Over 2 lakh voters eligible in Khanna cluster

    A combined electorate of 2,09,561 voters across these six councils, including Khanna, was eligible to cast ballots. This included 1,09,244 male voters, 1,00,303 female voters and 14 third-gender electors, underscoring the scale of civic participation.

  • 7:42 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Khanna Results LIVE: 452 candidates in fray across regional councils

    Khanna was part of a cluster of six municipal councils that together saw 452 candidates contesting. The intense competition reflected the high political stakes in the region ahead of the 2027 state polls.

     

  • 7:39 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Khanna among key Municipal Councils in Punjab Civic Polls

    Khanna Municipal Council emerged as one of the most closely watched civic bodies during the May 26 elections in Punjab. With 33 wards, it played a central role in the polling exercise conducted across 105 municipal bodies statewide.

  • 7:37 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Khanna results to influence grassroots politics

    The outcome in Khanna is expected to offer insights into shifting voter sentiment at the municipal level. As Punjab heads toward the 2027 Assembly elections, today’s results will play a key role in shaping local political narratives.

  • 7:36 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Khanna Results LIVE: Counting to begin at 8 am today

    The counting of votes for Khanna’s 33 wards is scheduled to begin at 8 am. Officials expect the final results to be declared by evening, setting the stage for a clearer picture of local political currents.

     

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Punjab Khanna Municipal Council Khanna Municipal Council Election Results Punjab Municipal Councils Punjab Civic Polls Punjab Civic Body Election Results Punjab Local Polls
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