Khalistani elements linked to 'Waris Punjab De' plotting my assassination: Union Minister

Union Minister Ranveet Singh Bittu has alleged that some pro-Khalista elements with links to the outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’ were plotting to assassinate him and other political leaders of Punjab. The minister claimed that their conspiracy has been “exposed” through leaked screenshots of a chat on social media platforms.

The screenshots of the WhatsApp chat allegedly revealed its members' intention to target Bittu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the extension of Amritpal Singh's detention under the National Security Act for one more year.

Recently, the Punjab government extended the detention of Amritpal by one more year. Amritpal, 32, is currently lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail. He is an independent MP from Khadoor Sahib. He was put in detention under the NSA after he was arrested on April 23, 2023.

Meanwhile, Bittu slammed the AAP government for what he described as a "lenient stance" towards criminal elements masquerading as political activists. "The Centre will not allow anti-national forces to destabilise Punjab," Bittu said.

Emphasising his commitment to peace and unity, the minister reminded his family's legacy of sacrifice. "My grandfather (Beant Singh) laid down his life for peace in Punjab. I come from a family of martyrs and I am not intimidated by extremist threats. I will not allow Punjab to descend into darkness again. Those behind this conspiracy will face the consequences," he asserted.

