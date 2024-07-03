Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Keshava Rao, BRS leader, joins Congress in presence of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

Senior politician K. Keshava Rao officially rejoined the Congress party on Wednesday in a ceremony held in New Delhi. All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge welcomed Rao into the party, honouring him with the party scarf.

Notable attendees

The event was attended by AICC General Secretary (Organization) KC Venugopal, AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi, and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Return to roots

Rao's return to Congress marks a ‘ghar wapsi’ after his recent departure from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Previously, Rao served as the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president in the mid-2000s, during the tenure of late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy in Andhra Pradesh.

Background and political journey

A seasoned parliamentarian, Rao was a key figure in the BRS, closely associated with BRS president K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR). He held the third most significant position in the party, following KCR and former IT Minister KT Rama Rao. After leaving BRS, Rao expressed his desire to return to Congress, where he had started his political career decades ago.