Kerala tragedy: Pickup driver killed as flyover girder crashes onto vehicle in Alappuzha | Video Kerala tragedy: Police and Fire and Rescue personnel reached the site soon after the mishap and swiftly launched a rescue operation. With the help of a heavy-duty crane, the collapsed girder was lifted off the pickup van, allowing authorities to retrieve the driver’s body.

Alappuzha:

In a tragic accident in Kerala's Alappuzha, a pickup van driver lost his life early Thursday morning (November 13) after a massive flyover girder collapsed onto his vehicle. The incident occurred around 2:30 am during the construction of the Arur–Thuravoor Elevated Highway along the National Highway corridor.

Victim identified as local resident

The victim has been identified as Rajesh, a 48-year-old resident of Haripad, who was driving the pickup van at the time of the incident. Eyewitnesses reported that the girder plunged suddenly during the placement process, crushing the van beneath it and trapping the driver inside.

Multiple girders collapse during construction

According to preliminary reports, two girders fell during the construction activity. One of them crashed entirely onto the road, while the second was partially dislodged, causing further damage to nearby structures and equipment. The sudden collapse created chaos at the site, halting all ongoing work.

Emergency response and rescue operation

Police teams and personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department rushed to the spot shortly after the incident. Using a heavy-duty crane, authorities removed the collapsed girder from atop the pickup vehicle and recovered the driver’s body. The area was cordoned off as rescue and recovery operations continued into the morning.

Traffic restrictions imposed

Following the fatal mishap, vehicular movement on the Arur–Thuravoor highway stretch was temporarily suspended to ensure safety and facilitate the removal of debris. Police have begun an investigation into possible lapses in safety protocols during the execution of the flyover project.