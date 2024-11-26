Kerala: Five killed after speeding truck runs over them in Thrissur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In an unfortunate incident, five people, including two children, lost their lives after a truck ran over them in Kerala's Thrissur district, the officials said on Tuesday. The tragic accident took place at a national highway near Nattika. According to the information, the truck was carrying wooden logs.

According to media reports, four among the deceased have been identified as Jeevan (4), Nagamma (39), Kaliyappan (50), and Bangazhi (20). The identity of the fifth deceased, a child, is yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, seven people were seriously injured in the accident and were taken to the medical college hospital for treatment.