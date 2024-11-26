Tuesday, November 26, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Kerala: Five killed after speeding truck runs over them in Thrissur

Kerala: Five killed after speeding truck runs over them in Thrissur

The truck ran over five people during the wee hours on Tuesday when they were sleeping. According to Nattika Police, the critically injured were shifted to hospital immediately.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Thrissur Published on: November 26, 2024 15:26 IST
thrissur road accident
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In an unfortunate incident, five people, including two children, lost their lives after a truck ran over them in Kerala's Thrissur district, the officials said on Tuesday. The tragic accident took place at a national highway near Nattika. According to the information, the truck was carrying wooden logs.

According to media reports, four among the deceased have been identified as Jeevan (4), Nagamma (39), Kaliyappan (50), and Bangazhi (20). The identity of the fifth deceased, a child, is yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, seven people were seriously injured in the accident and were taken to the medical college hospital for treatment.

 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement