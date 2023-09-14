Kerala shocker: Son and grandson die as man sets his family on fire

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Son and grandson die as man sets his family on fire

Kerala shocker: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly set his family on fire while they were sleeping in their home in the Thrissur district of Kerala. In the incident, his 38-year-old son and minor grandson died and his daughter-in-law was seriously injured. Police on Thursday informed that the accused identified as Johnson allegedly poured petrol inside the room in which his son, daughter-in-law, and their child were sleeping and set them on fire late on Wednesday night.

Two die in the incident

Johnson's son Joji, his wife Liji (33) and their 12-year-old son had suffered serious burn injuries, and they were admitted to a private hospital in Ernakulam.

According to information provided by police, Joji and his son succumbed to their injuries. While, Liji, who suffered 50 per cent burns, is battling for her life.

Accused consumed poison

After committing the crime, the accused, Johnson, allegedly consumed poison. He is under treatment at a private hospital in Thrissur, police said. The accused had also suffered burn injuries in the incident, and his condition is critical. Police said a family dispute is suspected to be the reason behind the crime.

