Kerala: Met department issues Red alert for rainfall in Kannur, Kasaragod districts

The meteorological department on Saturday issued a Red alert on July 11 for Kannur and Kasaragod districts in Kerala predicting extremely heavy rainfall. The India meteorological department (IMD) has also issued an orange alert on Sunday for Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram districts and a Yellow alert for Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki, and Ernakulam districts.

Meanwhile, an Orange alert for Saturday was issued for the districts of Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur and a Yellow alert has been sounded for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta.

According to the IMD website, Kottayam received 15 cms of rain till 10 AM on Saturday while Thiruvananthapuram district received 1.7 cm of rainfall and Ernakulam received 10.7 cms.

"Strong wind with speed reaching 40-50 Kmph gusting to 60 Kmph likely along and off Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these sea areas during the period mentioned," said a weather warning issued for fishermen for Kerala coast for the next four days beginning from July 10 to 13.

A Red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while Orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

