Complete lockdown in Kerala from May 8 to 16 as Covid-19 cases spiral

Image Source : PTI The week-long lockdown will be imposed from May 8 to 16

The Kerala government on Thursday announced to impose a complete lockdown in the state to tide over Covid-19 cases. The restrictions will be imposed in the southern state from May 8 to 16. The state had earlier clamped lockdown-like restrictions to check the spread of the virus.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that in view of the rise in the cases, more stringent measures will be imposed to curb the surge. He noted that the state is going through a very serious situation and steps will be taken to convert lodges and hostels as Covid First Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs). Several government agencies like Consumerfed and Supplyco, political parties, NGOs, Overseas Malayalee Associations registered abroad and private agencies will now be allowed to function as relief agencies.

According to the state's Health Department, more than 41,953 Covid-19 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Active cases now stood at 3,75,658 in the state, while the test positivity rate (TPR) was 25.69.

Essential services including the banks and vaccination centres will, however, be allowed to function with strict Covid protocols during the lockdown period.

Banks in the state will function till 2 pm (only till 1 pm for the public). Government offices, both state and central, handling only emergency services, will have to follow the Covid guidelines. Shops selling essential items will also remain open but overcrowding will invite punitive action. Only takeaways and home delivery will be allowed from hotels and restaurants. However, there will be no restrictions on freight movement and for those who travel by air or rail.

