Kerala Local Body Election 2025: LDF and UDF workers clash after poll results Clashes were also reported in Ulikkal in Kannur, where CPI(M) and UDF workers came face to face. Police intervened and dispersed the crowd.

New Delhi:

Violence broke out across parts of Kerala after workers of the CPI(M) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) clashed following the declaration of local body election results, police said. In Eramala in Kozhikode district, CPI(M) workers allegedly attacked the Indira Gandhi Bhavan, a Congress office. Police said around 200 people marched to the office and damaged the building. The loss is estimated at about Rs 5 lakh.

A statue of former prime minister Indira Gandhi was also damaged. Soon after the attack, UDF workers gathered at the spot, increasing tension. Police later deployed additional forces and brought the situation under control.

Stone-pelting at victory procession

In Marad, police said stones were thrown at a UDF victory procession. Several people were injured in the incident and taken for medical treatment.

In Sultan Bathery in Wayanad district, police registered a case after CPI(M) workers allegedly attacked a car carrying a UDF worker and his family. Around 40 people were involved in the attack, officials said.

In another incident in the same area, UDF workers were booked for attacking a CPI(M) worker who objected to firecrackers being burst near his house.

Clashes in Kannur and Kasaragod

In Panoor in Kannur district, CPI(M) workers allegedly attacked houses belonging to Muslim League activists. Vehicles parked outside the houses were also damaged. Police said the violence started after CPI(M) workers tried to stop a UDF victory rally. Some UDF leaders were injured.

Clashes were also reported in Ulikkal in Kannur, where CPI(M) and UDF workers came face to face. Police intervened and dispersed the crowd.

In Bedakom in Kasaragod district, an LDF victory march turned violent after CPI(M) workers allegedly stopped UDF workers passing through the area. Some policemen suffered minor injuries while controlling the situation.

In Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram district, clashes broke out between CPI(M) and BJP workers. Police said workers from both sides suffered minor injuries and were admitted to hospitals.