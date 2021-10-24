Sunday, October 24, 2021
     
Kerala: IMD predicts heavy rainfal, issues orange, yellow alerts to THESE districts

The orange alert denotes rainfall of 6-20 cm while a yellow alert means 6-11 cm of heavy rains.

Kochi Published on: October 24, 2021 22:11 IST
kerala flood alert
Image Source : PTI

Pathanamthitta: Fire Brigade personnel shift flood-effected people from Moodiyoor area

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued an orange alert to four districts of Kerala for October 26 and a yellow alert to other districts for Monday. The orange alert denotes rainfall of 6-20 cm while a yellow alert means 6-11 cm of heavy rains. The four districts are Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Idukki.

The other districts for which a yellow alert has been issued exclude Kannur and Kasaragod. "With the likely setting in of northeasterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels over the Bay of Bengal and extreme south Peninsular India, the southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw from the entire country during the next 48 hours. Simultaneously, the northeast monsoon rains are also likely to commence over southeast Peninsular India during the next 48 hours," the IMD said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Malappuram and Palakkad districts reported heavy rains resulting in many rivers overflowing. However, there are no reports of any loss of life yet. Kerala has witnessed heavy downpours on October 15 and 16 resulting in widespread damage to life and property. 

