Image Source : PTI Over 1,000 Kerala healthcare workers test COVID positive in last 10 days

More than 1000 healthcare workers have been found infected with COVID in the last 10 days in Kerala, said state Medical Officers' body on Monday. Dr. TN Suresh, general secretary of Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association said, "The number of COVID cases is increasing day by day in the state and that at an alarming rate. About 4.5 lakh patients are currently under treatment in the state. More and more health care workers are turning into patients. Over the last 10 days, more than 1000 healthcare workers have been infected with the virus."

"We request the government to improve the health resources and utilise these resources more effectively," Dr Suresh added.

COVID-19 cases rising in rural Kerala: says CM Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday expressed concern over the rising cases of COVID-19 in rural Kerala. Addressing a press conference, he said there are 72 panchayats in the state with a test positivity rate of over 50 per cent with 19 of them being in Ernakulam district, and in 300 panchayats, it's above 30 per cent.

"There are 57 panchayats with 500 to 2,000 active cases. This is a serious situation. The number of confirmed cases continues to be high in Kannur,

Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts," he said.

He said stronger preventive measures would be taken in these districts.

In other districts, it is gradually declining, Vijayan added.

Meanwhile, 27,487 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Monday from 99,748 sample tests during the last 24 hours with a test positivity rate of 27.56 per cent.

