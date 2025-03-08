Kerala HC grants bail to man accused of attacking mother with knife for not giving money While granting the bail, the court gave grounds of the "fate and trauma faced by the mother", as she said she cannot see her son languishing in jail.

The Kerala High Court on Friday granted bail to a man who allegedly attacked his mother with a knife several times after she refused to give him money to celebrate on new year's eve last year. Justice P V Kunhikrishnan said he was "forced" to grant bail thinking of the "fate and trauma faced by the mother". The court also termed as "astonishing and disturbing" the "mental condition of the youngsters of our country."

'A mother’s love for her son is like a rose - it will bloom forever', the court said

"For not paying money for celebrating new year's eve, the petitioner (son) attacked his own mother and inflicted serious injuries. Now, an affidavit is filed by the mother stating that she has no objection to granting him bail." "I am sure that the wounds on her body might not have healed, but her love for her son takes over the wounds. Thinking of the fate and trauma facing the mother, I am forced to grant bail to the petitioner. A mother’s love for her son is like a rose - it will bloom forever," Justice Kunhikrishnan said.

While granting bail on Friday, the court further said that society and parents should watch the younger generation closely and ensure their relationships are with good people. In the instant case, the court directed that the 25-year-old man should be released on bail on executing a bond of Rs 50,000 with two solvent sureties each for the like sum, saying that "no purpose will be served by retaining this youngster in detention, to continue the trauma of his mother".

The other conditions imposed on the accused were that he shall appear before the investigating officer on all Mondays at 10 am till the final report is filed in the case, he shall cooperate with the probe, not influence or intimidate witnesses and shall not leave the country without permission of the jurisdictional court. Additionally, the High Court said that if there was any criminal activity by the accused, his mother can report the same to the jurisdictional police station and the Station House Officer shall move an application in the appropriate court seeking cancellation of bail.

The accused was arrested on January 1 and booked for the offences under sections 118 (causing grievous hurt with a weapon) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(PTI inputs)