Kerala govt releases guidelines for domestic flight passengers | Details here Kerala government on Sunday issued a list of guidelines to ensure that COVID protocols are followed in wake of the Ministry of Civil Aviation announcing that domestic flights will resume operation throughout the country from May 25.

Image Source : PTI Kerala govt releases guidelines for domestic flight passengers | Details here Kerala government on Sunday issued a list of guidelines to ensure that COVID protocols are followed in wake of the Ministry of Civil Aviation announcing that domestic flights will resume operation throughout the country from May 25. The guidelines are as follows: All passengers traveling to Kerala must obtain digital passes by registering in the Covid19 jagratha portal.

Travelers can use own vehicle or rented vehicle to commute home. In addition to the driver, one more person can accompany in the vehicle. But if the person coming to receive passengers come in physical contact with the passenger, they will also have to undergo a 14-day home quarantine.

14 days home quarantine mandatory for all passengers coming to Kerala.

Incase, the LSGI does not confirm the available of proper home quarantined facility, the person will be shifted to institutional quarantine.

If more than one person travels in a single ticket, details of all persond shall be entered by anyone in the group using 'add family member' option.

The travel permit will then be issued with a QR Code on the registered mobile number and email. This will have to be shown to the airline staff before the boarding passes are issued.

Medical screening will be held at the airport for all returnees to Kerala. If passengers are found to be symptomatic, they will be sent to a COVID-19 care centre.

All outgoing passengers have been directed to arrive at the airports three hours prior to the departure to undergo medical screening. A certificate, conveying the asymptomatic status of the person, and contact history with any COVID-19 confirmed people, if any, can be obtained from the airport. Latest India News Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage Lockdown 4.0

kerala news

Coronavirus Lockdown