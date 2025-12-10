Kerala gears up for second and final phase of local body elections on seven districts tomorrow Kerala local body elections: Polling will be skipped in five wards of Iritty Municipality in Kannur, where candidates were elected uncontested. Furthermore, voting in the seventh ward of Paiyambra in Muthuthala Panchayat, Malappuram, has been deferred due to the passing of UDF candidate.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala is set to conduct the second and final phase of its crucial local body elections on Thursday (December 11). Polling will take place across seven districts from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm, encompassing a vast electorate and a large number of candidates vying for seats in local self-government institutions.

Over 1.53 cr voters to elect representatives across 604 local bodies

In this phase, more than 1.53 crore voters will cast their ballots to elect representatives for 12,931 wards spread across 604 local bodies. These comprise gram panchayats, block panchayats, district panchayats, municipalities, and corporations. A total of 38,994 candidates, including 18,974 men and 20,020 women, are contesting in this phase. This includes 3,293 overseas voters who are eligible to participate.

Districts and voting details

The elections will be held in the districts of-

Thrissur Palakkad Malappuram Kozhikode Wayanad Kannur Kasaragod

The local bodies involved include 470 gram panchayats, 77 block panchayats, seven district panchayats, 47 municipalities, and three corporations.

Comprehensive security measures at sensitive polling stations

The State Election Commission (SEC) has established 18,274 polling stations for the second phase, including 2,055 classified as sensitive due to their vulnerability to disturbances. Kannur district has the highest number of sensitive booths at 1,025, while Thrissur has the fewest with 81.

Enhanced security arrangements are in place, including additional police personnel deployment and live webcasting at all sensitive booths. Monitoring will be managed via control rooms at district collectorates and the SEC headquarters, supervised by district police chiefs and city police commissioners, ensuring a peaceful voting process.

Polling exceptions and precautions

Polling will not be conducted in five wards of Iritty Municipality, Kannur, where candidates were elected unopposed. Additionally, voting has been postponed in Paiyambra seventh ward of Muthuthala Panchayat in Malappuram following the death of a United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate.

The Election Commission has issued strict warnings against any attempts to disrupt the polling process, including unauthorised entry into polling stations, crowding, or voter intimidation.

First phase sees over 70 per cent voter turnout

The first phase of the local body elections, held on Tuesday (December 9) across seven districts, witnessed over 70 per cent voter turnout and concluded peacefully. Vote counting for both phases will commence on Saturday.