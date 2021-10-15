Follow us on Image Source : PTI COVID-19: Kerala logs 8,867 fresh cases, 67 deaths

Kerala reported 8,867 fresh Covid-19 cases, 67 deaths on Friday, taking the total affected in the State to 48,29,565 and the death toll to 26,734 till date. said a statement from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of positive cases at 1,337 followed by Thiruvananthapuram 1,288 and Thrissur 1,091.

On Thursday 9,246 people had turned positive and the TPR was 12.31 per cent. Vijayan's statement also pointed out that 9,872 people turned negative while the total active cases stood at 94,756, of which 9.8 per cent were patients in hospitals.

On the vaccination front, 93.7 per cent (2.50 crore) of those aged 18 years and above have received their first dose, while 44.9 per cent (1.20 crore) have received both the doses.

