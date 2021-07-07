Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kerala to extend TPR-based restrictions, relaxation in places with low COVID intensity

Kerala has decided to impose more regulations based on Test Positivity Rate (TPR) and at the same time allow relaxation where TPR is low from Wednesday. A Covid-19 review meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday decided to impose restrictions based on local bodies on the basis of TPR.

"Areas below TPR 5 are included in category A, areas 5 to 10 are included in category B and areas 10 to 15 are included in category C. Areas with a TPR above 15 will be in category D," said a release issued by Kerala CMO.

The government offices in the A and B category areas will be fully staffed and the government offices in the C category will work with 50 per cent staff strength.

According to the latest TPR, 82 local bodies will be included in category A, 415 in category B, 362 in category C and 175 in category D.

The meeting decided to allow restaurants and hotels in A and B to operate where they can cater home delivery and takeaway until 9:30 pm. Indoor games and gyms that do not have close physical contact can operate without AC.

Ventilated hall or open area should be chosen for this. No more than 20 people are allowed at a time.

The COVID review meeting also decided to allow the accommodation in tourist areas in accordance with the standard operating procedures of the Union Ministry of Health and the guidelines of the Ministry of Tourism.

However, admission is open to those who have been vaccinated and come with an RTPCR certificate.

The chief minister also suggested that temporary employees should not be dismissed at this stage which should be strictly adhered to by all sectors.

During the meeting, the chief minister directed the Medical Education Department to intervene and ensure an inspection system to ensure that the medical colleges are open and the food outlets there are compliant with the Covid standards.

On Tuesday Kerala reported 14,373 new cases and 142 deaths taking the total death toll to 13,960.

The total number of those recovered is 28,77,557. The overall test positivity rate is 10.9 per cent.

(With ANI inputs)

