Tuesday, April 11, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 'Demonetisation, implementation of GST caused disaster', says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

'Demonetisation, implementation of GST caused disaster', says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan during an event claimed that demonetisation and unscientific implementation of GST caused disaster for the country.

Bhagya Luxmi Edited By: Bhagya Luxmi @Bhagya_Luxmi Kochi Updated on: April 11, 2023 10:08 IST
Kerala, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi Vijayan
Image Source : PTI 'Demonetisation, implementation of GST caused disaster', Kerala CM Vijayan takes swipe at Centre

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while addressing people at an event claimed that demonetisation and "unscientific" implementation of goods and services tax (GST) caused a disaster for the country. While inaugurating 'Entrepreneurship 2.0, Mission 1000', Vijayan said that some people intend to disparage Kerala in any way possible and try to hide the fact that multinational companies are entering the state.  

"Crises that came as a result of demonetisation"

"We have seen the crises that came as a result of demonetisation and experienced disasters due to unscientific implementation of GST", said Vijayan. "The state, which was thought to be devastated, managed to achieve a domestic growth of 12 per cent. We did not succumb to difficult situations and an attempt to cross it has remained successful."

Talking about Kerala's potential for being an Industrial state and on upcoming investments in the state Vijayan said, "It has been heard for a long time that Kerala is not a good place for industries. The proponents of this campaign are vested interests who intend to disparage our state in any way possible. They are the ones who are willing to spread the wrong things. Multinational companies are also entering Kerala but some people want to hide this."

"Investments to Kerala on a large scale"

Sharing the government's road map, Vijayan said that, Government would attract investments to Kerala on a large scale and aims to create a sustainable industrial environment. Measures have been put in place to encourage small, medium and micro enterprises. 'Entrepreneurship 2.0, Mission 1000' is organised by Kerala Industries Department which aimed at helping 1000 MSMEs. A plan to ensure the sustainability of enterprises and raise the standards of existing enterprises, a selfie video channel to promote the marketing of enterprises.

Kerala CM also talked about the 100-day Karma program implemented by the government and said, this will give momentum to the development projects being implemented in Kerala. 

(with inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ |  Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeks setting up of AIIMS in Kozhikode

ALSO READ | Stray dog menace Kerala: 'Can't be solved by killing dogs', says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News