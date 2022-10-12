Kerala: 'Cannibalism' likely in murder and 'human sacrifice' case, says police

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Kochi City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju

Kerala murder and human sacrifice case: The Kerala Police on Wednesday hinted at act of a cannibalism in the 'murder' and 'human sacrifice' case where two women were allegedly sacrificed as part of black magic in a village in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. Three people, including a couple, were arrested in this connection, police said.

The two women, who had earned their daily bread selling lottery tickets on the streets here, were allegedly sacrificed by the accused to settle the financial issues of the couple and bring prosperity in their life, they said.

Speaking to the media Kochi City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju said, "There's a possibility that the accused ate parts of body after killing the victims. It is being investigated, but not confirmed yet. Prime accused Shafi is a pervert. We're investigating whether there are more accused and if more such cases happened."

"We have recovered all parts of the bodies of the two women who were killed. Parts of the body of one of the victim women were recovered from three pits where they were buried," he added.

Modus Operandi

According to the police prime accused Shafi used Facebook to find people with financial difficulties. It was there he found Bhagaval Singh & Laila, a couple interested in human sacrifice. Shafi had used FB on his wife's phone but she didn't know, police said.

"In Kochi, we registered a missing person case of a 52-year-old female lottery ticket seller on September 26. Our probe revealed that she was cheated, abducted, taken to Pathanamthitta dist & done to death there. Further probe revealed that a person called Shafi from Ernakulam cheated her & promised some financial help. Shafi took her to Pathanamthitta area and offered this lady as a human sacrifice to a couple- a 68-year-old man & his 59-year-old wife. All these 3 people together conducted a 'human sacrifice' ritual & killed this woman. It's a very gruesome murder. They cut this body into pieces & buried it in the backyard of the house. Our further probe revealed that this was not the only case," Nagaraju said.

Main accused a pervert

Police said that the main accused Shafi was a pervert and atleast 8 cases have been registered against him under various offences apart from this human sacrifice ritual case. "Shafi is a sexual pervert; there were sadistic injuries found on the private parts of these women. In 2020, Shafi raped a 75-yr-old woman and inflicted grievous injuries on her private parts as well. This indicates sexual perversion and psychopathic behaviour," CH Nagaraju, Kochi City CP said.

"We're also investigating if any sexual exploitation has been done by the prime accused Shafi. There are 8 cases registered against Shafi under various offences apart from this human sacrifice ritual case," Kochi DCP S Sasidharan, chief investigator of Kerala 'human sacrifice' case said.

