Airborne bird flu detected in Alappuzha, Kerala. Do humans need to be concerned? Read here

Samples of ducks sent from Purakkad in the Alappuzha district of Kerala have tested positive for bird flu, laboratory reports show.

Authorities confirmed that the reports have come from the Bhopal-based lab of the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases where the samples have tested positive for the H5N1 influenza virus.

Consequently, the state veterinary authorities have instructed to cull birds at the Thakazhi village council and 10 teams have been formed for it. According to reports, this virus can spread rapidly through the air, but it rarely affects human beings.

Incidentally for the duck farmers especially in the Alappuzha district, this is a big blow because with the Christmas season around the corner, duck along with chicken has a huge demand.

