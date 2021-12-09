Airborne bird flu detected in Alappuzha, Kerala. Do humans need to be concerned? Read here

Thursday, December 09, 2021
     
Authorities confirmed that the reports have come from the Bhopal-based lab of the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases where the samples have tested positive for H5N1 influenza virus.

IANS IANS
Thiruvananthapuram Updated on: December 09, 2021 16:37 IST
bird flu,
Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE

Consequently, the state veterinary authorities have instructed to cull birds at the Thakazhi village council and 10 teams have been formed for it.

Highlights

  • Samples of ducks sent from Purakkad, Alappuzha district of Kerala have tested +ve for bird flu.
  • State veterinary authorities instructed to cull birds at Thakazhi village council.
  • This virus can spread rapidly through the air, but it rarely affects human beings.

Samples of ducks sent from Purakkad in the Alappuzha district of Kerala have tested positive for bird flu, laboratory reports show.

Authorities confirmed that the reports have come from the Bhopal-based lab of the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases where the samples have tested positive for the H5N1 influenza virus.

Consequently, the state veterinary authorities have instructed to cull birds at the Thakazhi village council and 10 teams have been formed for it. According to reports, this virus can spread rapidly through the air, but it rarely affects human beings.

Incidentally for the duck farmers especially in the Alappuzha district, this is a big blow because with the Christmas season around the corner, duck along with chicken has a huge demand.

ALSO READ | Jodhpur confirms 2 cases of bird flu after over 180 Kurja birds found dead

 

