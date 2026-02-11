Kerala Bandh tomorrow: Check what's open and what's closed Joint trade unions have announced exemptions for Sabarimala pilgrims and the Maramon Convention. As a result, Kozhencherry and Thottappuzhassery panchayats in Pathanamthitta district will not be affected.

New Delhi:

Kerala is preparing for major disruptions on February 12 as trade unions have called for a nationwide strike. In the state, the protest is expected to affect government offices, banks, schools and several other sectors. Industrial, agricultural and commercial activities are likely to remain closed for 24 hours. Public transport services may also be affected, as workers from different sectors have decided to join the strike.

Sabarimala pilgrims, Maramon Convention exempted

Joint trade unions have announced exemptions for Sabarimala pilgrims and the Maramon Convention. As a result, Kozhencherry and Thottappuzhassery panchayats in Pathanamthitta district will not be affected, since the Maramon Convention is currently taking place there.

Only essential services such as milk supply, newspapers, hospitals, medical stores, fire and rescue services, and ambulances will function as usual. Several farmers’ organisations and political parties, including the CPM and CPI, have extended support to the strike. State government employees, teachers’ groups and unions in banking, insurance, defence, railways, ports and the navy are also expected to participate.

Street vendors, scheme workers, headload workers, press employees and gig workers have announced that they will observe the strike as well.

IT sector, small industries may also feel impact

Trade union leaders said the strike could affect the IT sector, small-scale industries, plantations, electricity services and container freight stations. KSRTC services are likely to face disruptions as Left-backed unions are part of the protest. However, the BJP-backed NGO Sangh has said it will not participate.

Why the strike is being held

The nationwide strike has been called by several central trade unions, with support from farmer groups. Organisers say they are protesting against the Centre’s labour reforms and economic policies. According to union leaders, the new labour codes reduce worker protections and make hiring and firing easier for employers.

More than 30 crore workers across the country are expected to take part in the strike. In Kerala, markets and shops in many areas may remain closed. Public sector banks and government offices could see limited operations. Schools and colleges may also be affected.

Hospitals and emergency medical services will continue to function. Airports, ATMs and other essential services are expected to remain open.