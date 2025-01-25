Chunav Manch: Kejriwal is master in blaming others for his failures, says Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at India TV's Chunav Manch

Chunav Manch: Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat attended India TV's Chunav Manch. Attacking former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Shekhawat said the people of Delhi understand that the AAP national convenor is a cheater who forced them to live in a hell-like situation in the national capital.

Shekhawat said despite the Centre providing enough funds to the state government, the sewer system in the national capital has not been upgraded.

Speaking on the Yamuna pollution row, the BJP leader said he was ready to go to Agra or Mathura to take a dip in the river. Kejriwal is a master at telling lies and blaming others for his failures. The conditions of Ganga were similar, but our government worked and today one can see the results, he added.

Attacking Kejriwal, Shekhawat said, all that the AAP leader knows is giving 'tareekh pe tareekh' (date following date) when it comes to deliver. Kejriwal kept deferring all projects related to Yamuna so that tenders could be given to his near and dear ones for commissions, the BJP leader claimed. His future is in nautanki after politics, he slammed the former Delhi CM.

Kejriwal should explain what his government did to solve the pollution menace in the national capital. He used to travel in a small car now he trips on a chartered plane and lives in a sheesh mahal, this is his credibility, he elaborated.

The AAP leaders have an inferior complex as there is malice in their hearts, he added.

Kejriwal government forced people in the national capital to live in hell-like conditions, the BJP leader claimed.

Targeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Union Minister said he never considers him as a mature politician.

On the condition of the INDIA bloc, he said those, who were hugging each other before the Lok Sabha elections are now calling each other a thief, they will have to answer to people.

