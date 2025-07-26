Kedarnath Yatra disrupted after landslide in Sonprayag; SDRF rescues 100 pilgrims | Video Labourers from the Public Works Department (PWD) are working on creating an alternative route to restore movement for the affected pilgrims. The SDRF continues to remain on high alert and is actively engaged in monitoring and relief efforts in the area.

New Delhi:

The Kedarnath Yatra has been temporarily halted at Gaurikund due to a landslide near Sonprayag, as per information received from an SDRF post in the area. The incident has led to a partial blockage of the route.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a team from SDRF Sonprayag, led by Sub-Inspector Ashish Dimri, was immediately dispatched to the site and a comprehensive rescue operation was launched.

SDRF rescues stranded pilgrims

During the operation, the SDRF team safely assisted around 100 pilgrims who were stranded beyond the blocked route

Meanwhile, labourers from the Public Works Department (PWD) are working on creating an alternative route to restore movement for the affected pilgrims. The SDRF continues to remain on high alert and is actively engaged in monitoring and relief efforts in the area.

Uttarakhand weather

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rain and lightning in Dehradun, Champawat and Nainital districts. Apart from this, there is a possibility of lightning with thunder at some places in Udham Singh Nagar district and heavy and very heavy rain at some places in the hilly districts. This weather trend is likely to continue till July 31.

Heavy rains have caused a massive destruction in Rudraprayag district. A lot of damage has been caused in Rumsi Village in Kedarghati. Water has entered more than half a dozen houses and many vehicles have been buried.

Administration in alert mode

The weather department has urged people to stay away from rivers and streams, as water bodies were close to the danger mark. Also, people have been advised not to go to sensitive areas prone to landslides in the mountainous areas. Due to the warning of rain, the government and the district administration have also been instructed to remain on alert mode.