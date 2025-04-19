Kedarnath Dham yatra to begin on May 2, Badrinath Temple to open doors on May 4: Official dates announced Char Dham Yatra 2025: The dates for the pilgrimage encompassing four sacred shrines, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath have been announced. Check here.

New Delhi:

The doors of the Kedarnath Dham will officially reopen for devotees on May 2, while the portals of Badrinath Dham will open on May 4, a spokesperson from the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) said on Friday. Meanwhile, the sanctum of Madmaheshwar Temple (the second Kedar) will open on May 21, and the third Kedar, Tungnath Temple, will also reopen on May 2.

"This evening, the advance team of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee reached Shri Kedarnath Dham. The doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham are going to open on May 2," the spokesperson said.

A meeting was held earlier this week, attended by BKTC Chief Executive Officer Vijay Prasad Thapliyal, to finalise the date for opening the portals of Madmaheshwar Temple at Omkareshwar Temple, Ukhimath.

The Kedar Sabha welcomed him and he was praised for working in coordination with the Tirthpurohits (priests).

Char Dham Yatra 2025 dates

The Char Dham Yatra is regarded as one of the holiest pilgrimages in India, encompassing four sacred shrines: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. Traditionally, the journey is undertaken in a clockwise direction, beginning with Yamunotri, proceeding to Gangotri, followed by Kedarnath, and concluding at Badrinath.

Yamunotri Dham is scheduled to open on April 30, 2025, along with Gangotri Dham, which will also welcome devotees on the same day.