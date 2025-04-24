Kashmiri students receive 'threats' from right-wing organisation in Dehradun after Pahalgam terror attack Pahalgam terror attack: The Government of India has also decided to suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals, effective immediately. All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals will stand revoked, effective from April 27.

Dehradun:

The Hindu Raksha Dal on Thursday (April 24) issued online threats to Kashmiri students living in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, asking them to leave the state immediately. This happened two days after the Pahalgam terror attack in which around 26 people were killed brutally.

Scared by the threats issued through videos floating on social media platforms, the Kashmiri students approached the police, seeking protection. Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh said he held a meeting with the circle officers and the SHOs of different police stations after receiving complaints in this regard and asked them to stay vigilant and in touch with the Kashmiri students to keep them safe.

Inform police at the earliest: Dehradun Police

SSP Singh said educational institutions where Kashmiri students study and managers of PGs where they stay have been asked to inform the police immediately in case of any perceived threat to their safety in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

More than two dozen objectionable social media posts have also been removed, he said. Convener of the association of Kashmiri students Nasir Khuehami said, "We have spoken to the DGP of Uttarakhand Deepam Seth regarding the open threats issued by members of Hindu Raksha Dal to Kashmiri students, including an ultimatum asking them to leave the state. We’ve been told an FIR has been registered and arrests will follow shortly."

"We will not tolerate such acts. The strongest possible action will be taken to prevent communal intimidation and to safeguard the rights of all Kashmiri students," Khuehami said.

Dehradun SSP visited Kashmiri students in Prem Nagar, Sudhowala, Nanda ki Chowki and Selaqui areas to ensure their safety and instill confidence among them.

Know more about Pahalgam attack

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday (April 22), killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The country further decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.