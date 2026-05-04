Kallatra Mahin of IUML wins Kasaragod Assembly constituency with 22,698 vote margin

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kallatra Mahin of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has won the Kasaragod Assembly constituency in Kerala by 22,698 vote margin. After 16 rounds of counting, Mahin secured a total of 76,396 votes, winning by a substantial margin of 22,698 votes. His closest competitor was Ashwini ML from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who finished in second place with 53,698 votes. Other candidates trailing significantly included Shanavas Padhoor, an independent who received 36,678 votes, and Shanavas A A, another independent who garnered 893 votes. The "None of the Above" (NOTA) option was selected by 714 voters in this constituency.

Meanwhile, Kerala PWD and Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas is one of the few LDF ministers who survived the Left rout in the April 9 state assembly polls by winning from the Beypore constituency.

Riyas secured 81,849 votes and won with a margin of 7,487 against UDF-backed independent candidate P V Anvar, according to the Election Commission (EC) figures.

The margin was, however, much less than what he had achieved in 2021 and indicated the loss of vote share of the Left party.

In 2021, Riyas had got 82,165 votes and won with a margin of 28,747. Back then he had got a vote share of 49.73 per cent as against the 44.21 per cent this time, as per EC figures.

According to reports, ministers- Veena George, M B Rajesh, O R Kelu, R Bindhu, J Chinchurani, P Rajeev, K B Ganesh Kumar, V N Vasavan, V Sivankutty, V Abdurahiman, A K Saseendran and Roshy Augustine were either trailing or have lost from their respective constituencies.



The LDF had won 99 seats in 2021 and the UDF had got 41.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the Congress had largely met or exceeded expectations in several States, even as results in some regions reflected shifting voter sentiments.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said the party accepted the mandate in Assam while performing better than anticipated in Kerala.

He also pointed to possible anti-incumbency trends influencing outcomes in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.