Kartarpur Corridor: United Akali Dal, Ex-Khalistan force chief slams Pakistan for $20 service charge

Image Source : ANI United Akali Dal, Ex-Khalistan force chief slams Pakistan for $20 service charge

After the Imran Khan government proposed that they will put service charge of $20 for Kartarpur Pilgrim, the leaders from United Akali Dal and Khalistan Commando Force argued that this step is unacceptable on Saturday.

Satnam Singh Manawa, UAD leader said: "The 20$ service charge for pilgrims as proposed by Imran Khan and Pakistan is not acceptable at any cost. We believe Guru Nanak Dev ji belongs to everyone irrespective of caste and religion."

Manawa also thanked the Central Government for removing 314 foreign nationals belonging to Sikh community from adverse list. "I express gratitude to Centre for this, now these brothers will be able to pay obeisance at Harmandir Sahib", he added.

Meanwhile, Wassan Singh Jaffarwal, ex Khalistan Ideologue and ex chief of Khalistan Commando Force, said: "I appreciate Centre 's decision, now people whose name has been removed from the adverse list will be able to come back to Punjab and take part in 550th-anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev ji."

(With inputs from ANI)

