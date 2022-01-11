Tuesday, January 11, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Karnataka man sets bank on fire after his loan application was rejected

Karnataka man sets bank on fire after his loan application was rejected

The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered at Kaginelli police station under Sections 436, 477, 435 of the Indian Penal Code, said the police.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 11, 2022 7:58 IST
Karnataka man sets bank on fire after his loan application
Image Source : ANI

Karnataka man sets bank on fire after his loan application was rejected

Highlights

  • Karnataka man sets bank on fire
  • He was upset over the rejection of his loan application
  • The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered

Upset over the rejection of his loan application, a man allegedly set the bank on fire in the Haveri district on Sunday.

The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered at Kaginelli police station under Sections 436, 477, 435 of the Indian Penal Code, said the police.

According to the police, the accused wanted a loan and he approached the bank. However, the bank denied his loan application after the verification of documents.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | Man stabs doctor, attendant at Sikkim hospital after angry girlfriend refuses to talk

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News