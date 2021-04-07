Bus strike in Karnataka from today, universities postpone exams

Image Source : PTI File image for representation.

Karnataka Bus Strike Today: Public transport services in Karnataka are likely to be affected as employees of road transport corporations have announced an indefinite strike from today. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) and others have announced to join the strike.

Drivers, conductors and other staff members of the road transport corporations under the banner of KSRTC have given a call for strike on wage-related issues.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Karnataka government warned of strict action against the state transport staff and ruled out any negotiations with them. It stated that most of the demands by employees have been addressed despite financial constraints due to COVID-19 pandemic. The state government made it clear that it cannot fulfil their demand for implementation of the sixth pay commission report for the Road Transport Corporation workers and thereby give them the salary on par with the government employees.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa requested transport workers not to be adamant and join their work. He along with Deputy CM and Transport minister Laxman Sangappa Savadi held a meeting with road transport corporations officials. The meeting didn’t yield any result.

"It cannot be given to transport employees," CM Yediyurappa said, however, the transport minister after discussion has agreed for an 8 per cent increase in salary as an interim relief, but it cannot be implemented immediately as the model code of conduct is in place and a letter has been sent to the Election Commission seeking permission.

"Without giving room for the government to take strict measures, drop the strike and cooperate with the administration," he added.

Meanwhile, several universities including Bangalore University, Bengaluru Central University have postponed the examinations in the view of transport strike.

The protest is against the government’s “failure” to implement a salary under 6th Pay Commission for the workers of Road Transport Corporation.

Meanwhile, the state government has allowed the state road transport corporation to hire private buses and school buses for transportation. The government also requested railways for special trains to places like Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Hubballi, Mysuru among others.

State’s chief secretary P Ravi Kumar said that Transport commissioner will take necessary steps to ensure autos and cabs don't charge exorbitantly, taking advantage of the transport strike. A notification fixing cab and bus fares has already been issued and no one can charge over it. "If we get to know about it, strict action will be taken," he added.

The state government has also made alternate arrangements by roping in private transport operators and seeking for deployment of more trains.

