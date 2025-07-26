Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Congress for 'anti-national mindset' | Video Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticised Congress for questioning Operation Sindoor, asserting that such remarks go beyond mere opposition.

New Delhi:

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a scathing attack on the Congress party on Saturday (July 26), accusing it of questioning the nation's military victories and promoting narratives aligned with Pakistan's interests. Marking the anniversary of India's triumph in the 1999 Kargil War, Chouhan said Congress has consistently undermined the significance of Kargil Vijay Diwas. He claimed that during the UPA-I regime, the Congress government never officially celebrated the day.

"A Congress MP once said, 'Why should we celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas? It was a party's war, not the country's," Chouhan alleged, criticising the mindset behind such remarks.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan accuses Congress of echoing Pakistan's voice

The Union Minister further accused the Congress of speaking in a tone similar to Pakistan. He claimed that Pakistan often cites Congress leaders' statements to bolster its own position on international platforms.

"In their hatred for the Prime Minister, they've started opposing the nation itself," Chouhan remarked. He also condemned the Congress for raising questions over 'Operation Sindoor,' saying the party's criticism crosses into the realm of anti-national behaviour.

"Is raising such questions a sign of patriotism?" he asked.

Chouhan salutes Indian armed forces on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Despite his criticism of the Opposition, Chouhan took time to extend his greetings to the nation on Kargil Vijay Diwas. He paid tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers, stating, "I salute the valour and sacrifice of our jawans who upheld the honour of Mother India during the glorious victory in Kargil."

Apologising is Rahul Gandhi’s destiny: Shivraj Chouhan

Chouhan also took direct aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him slow to learn from his mistakes and alleging that apology has become a recurring theme in his political journey.

"Whatever Rahul is doing now, he will apologise for it 10 years later," Chouhan said.

He listed previous instances where Gandhi had apologised:

Over remarks related to the Emergency and 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The Rafale fighter jet controversy.

His comments concerning the OBC community.

Chouhan concluded by saying the Congress has crushed OBC welfare rather than supporting it and questioned what the party had ever done for the OBC community.