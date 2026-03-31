Kanjirappally Assembly Election: Will N Jayaraj from KCM win the seat again?

Thiruvananthapuram:

The 2026 Kanjirappally Assembly election is shaping up to be a fiercely contested race, with Dr N Jayaraj from KCM vying for a win. He faces strong competition from George Kurian from BJP and Rony K Baby from Congress, setting the stage for a close and dynamic political battle in the constituency.

Key candidates

The Kanjirappally Assembly Constituency has witnessed keen political contests over the years, with the BJP, Congress, CPM, LDF and UDF being the major contending parties.

The Kanjirappally Assembly Constituency has witnessed keen political contests over the years, with the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Congress, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being the major contenders. The key candidates for the Kanjirappally seat are Dr N Jayaraj from KCM, George Kurian from BJP and Rony K Baby from Congress among others.

Kanjirappally Assembly constituency

The Kanjirappally Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 100 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The LDF, UDF, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Kanjirappally is a key legislative assembly constituency in Kerala comes under Kottayam district. In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by Kerala Congress (M). Dr.n.jayaraj, from Kerala Congress (M) defeated Joseph Vazhakkan of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 13703 votes.

Kanjirappally Assembly constituency is part of the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Anto Antony won the Pathanamthitta parliamentary seat by defeating Dr. Tm Thomas Isaac of the Communist Party Of India (marxist) with a margin of 66119 votes.

Kanjirappally Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 186446 voters in the Kanjirappally constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 91011 were male in Kanjirappally and 95434 were female voters. There was one voter who belonged to the third gender. 3584 postal votes were cast in this constituency. The number of service voters in Kanjirappally in 2021 was 222 (206 men and 16 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in Kanjirappally constituency was 178572. Out of this, 86971 were male and 91601 were female voters. There were no voters who belonged to the third gender. 757 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kanjirappally in 2016 was 307 (215 men and 92 women).

Kanjirappally Assembly Election 2026: Poll Date

The voting in Kerala (Keralam) will take place in a single phase for all 140 Assembly seats. The voting in Kerala's (Keralam) (Kanjirappally) will take place on April 9, 2026.

Kanjirappally Assembly Election 2026: Result Date

The result for Kerala (Keralam) will be declared on May 4 (Monday), along with the other 139 constituencies in Kerala (Keralam).

Kanjirappally Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

Dr N Jayaraj: KCM

George Kurian: BJP

Rony K Baby: Congress

Kanjirappally Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2016: Dr N Jayaraj (KEC)

2011: Dr N Jayaraj (KEC)

2006: Alphons Kannanthanam (IND)

2001: George J Mathew (INC)

1996: George J Mathew (INC)

1991: Geoge J Mathew (INC)

1987: KJ Thomas (CPM)

1982: Thomas Killampally (KEC)

1980: Thomas Kallampally (KEC)

1977: KV Kurian (KEC)

1970: Kurian KV (KEC)

Kanjirappally Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kanjirappally Assembly constituency was 137703 (73.68%). In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in this Assembly constituency was 136708 (76.39%).