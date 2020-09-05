Arrest Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sainik: NCW chief on 'slap' threat to Kangana Ranaut over Mumbai-PoK remark

Image Source : FILE Arrest of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sainik: NCW chief on 'slap' threat to Kangana Ranaut over Mumbai-PoK remark

National Commission For Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday sought immediate arrest of a Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sainik for allegedly threatening Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who has triggered a controversy with her remark that Mumbai "felt like Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)".

Referring to reports about Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik threatening Ranaut, Sharma said she was taking suo motu cognisance in the matter.

"Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik threatened Kangana in an interview. He must immediately get arrested @CPMumbaiPolice. Taking suo motu," she said in a tweet.

According to @ANI @ShivSena MLA Pratap Sarnaik threaten @KanganaTeam in an interview. He must immediately get arrested @CPMumbaiPolice. Taking suo motu. pic.twitter.com/S0lUN2zobX — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) September 4, 2020

In a letter issued to Maharashtra DGP S K Jaiswal, Sharma said the commission has taken serious note of the "hatred and threats" given on social media against a woman by persons holding responsible positions.

"The Commission being concerned about the safety and security of women of the country advises that strict action may be taken against Pratap Sarnaik in the above mentioned matter as per the provision of law and a feedback be apprised to the Commission at an early date," she said.

Sarnaik, in a tweet, demanded that Kangana be booked for sedition for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"MP Sanjay Raut cautioned Kangana in a very mild way. If she comes here then our brave women will not leave without slapping her. I will demand Kangana to be booked for sedition for comparing Mumbai, the city which creates industrialists and film stars, to PoK," Sarnaik tweeted in Marathi.

Sarnaik's comments come after Kangana Ranaut accused Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut of threatening her. She also claimed, in a tweet, that Mumbai now looks like Pakistan occupied Kashmir to her.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage