Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Man held for providing weapon

The UP anti-terrorism squad (ATS) along with its Gujarat counterpart arrested a person from Kanpur for providing the pistol used in the murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari.

Tiwari was shot dead at his residence in Lucknow on October 18.

"On October 18, the president of Hindu Samaj Party Kamlesh Tiwari was murdered by two persons. The prime accused in the case, Ashfaq, alias Moinuddin, and Fareed Pathan have been arrested and sent to jail. Yusuf Khan, who provided the pistol, which was used in the murder, has been arrested from Kanpur in a joint operation by the UP and Gujarat ATS," the UP ATS said in a statement, adding that detailed interrogation was on.

Two mobile phones had also been recovered from the accused, the ATS said.

