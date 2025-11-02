Justice system must inspire confidence, compassion in women: CJI-designate Surya Kant Justice Vikram Nath of the Supreme Court, who serves as the chairman of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee, emphasised that a society’s true measure of progress lies in the advancement of its women, quoting Dr BR Ambedkar.

Lucknow:

Chief Justice of India-designate Surya Kant on Sunday (November 2) stressed that the justice delivery system must provide unwavering assurance and confidence to women, ensuring that every woman feels fully supported by the law regardless of her social, economic, or personal circumstances.

Speaking at a sensitisation programme on “Removing Barriers to Reproductive Autonomy through Legal Aid,” held at the Judicial Training and Research Institute (JTRI), Lucknow, Justice Kant emphasised the judiciary’s responsibility to make justice more inclusive, compassionate, and accessible for women across India.

The event was organised by the Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (UPSLSA) and brought together senior judges and legal experts from the Supreme Court and the Allahabad High Court to discuss women’s reproductive rights, legal protection, and institutional reform.

Every woman must have full faith in justice: Surya Kant

Justice Surya Kant, who also serves as the executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), inaugurated the programme and launched ‘Nyay Marg,’ an AI-powered chatbot designed to enhance digital access to free legal aid.

“Every woman must have the confidence that the justice system stands firmly with her,” Justice Kant said, reiterating the constitutional mandate under Article 39A for providing free legal assistance to those in need. He commended the efforts of the UPSLSA, calling the initiative a crucial step in strengthening trust between citizens and the judiciary.

Focus on women’s rights and reproductive autonomy

Justice Vikram Nath of the Supreme Court, chairman of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee, highlighted that the progress of a community is measured by the progress of its women, quoting Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. He described the programme as a step forward in addressing systemic and societal barriers that hinder women’s reproductive autonomy and access to justice.

Chief Justice Arun Bhansali of the Allahabad High Court, patron-in-chief of UPSLSA, lauded the creation of ‘Nyay Marg’ as “a vital tool for improving access to justice using digital innovation.” Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta added that it was now essential to enhance the efficiency and outreach of legal aid mechanisms using modern technology.

Humanising justice for survivors and vulnerable women

Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi of the Allahabad High Court drew attention to the plight of rape survivors and minors forced into motherhood, remarking that true justice lies not just in judicial pronouncements but in the compassion extended to those suffering.

The conference also featured a technical session chaired by Justice Ajay Bhanot, chairman of the High Court Juvenile Justice Committee. Experts from institutions such as NIMHANS, National Health Mission, and the Association for Advocacy and Legal Initiatives (AALI) shared insights on issues like unwanted motherhood, psychological counselling, and inter-institutional coordination under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act.

New infrastructure for legal awareness and training

Later, Justice Surya Kant inaugurated ‘Spandan,’ a new auditorium at the UPSLSA headquarters in Gomti Nagar Extension. Designed as a modern hub for conferences and training sessions, the facility aims to bolster public legal awareness initiatives across Uttar Pradesh.

Delivering the vote of thanks, UPSLSA Member Secretary Manu Kalia expressed gratitude to all speakers and attendees, affirming that the authority remains committed to ensuring inclusive, empathetic, and technology-driven legal support systems for all citizens.