JP Nadda criticises Congress over silence on Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy, demands action

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Union Health Minister and BJP President JP Nadda

Amid the continuous rise in the death toll from the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu, Union Health Minister and BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday wrote to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, questioning his party's silence on the tragic incident.

In his detailed letter, the BJP president demanded that Kharge urge the DMK-INDI Alliance Tamil Nadu government to initiate a CBI probe and ensure the immediate removal of Tamil Nadu Minister Thiru Muthuswamy.

Quoting the media reports, Nadda emphasized that the illicit liquor business was operating openly and with impunity, suggesting it had the patronage of the state and police. He stated, "When the disaster struck, instead of taking accountability and saving lives, the state administration was busy trying to cover up. That cover-up itself proved fatal and led to the loss of more lives. There are documented accounts of one of the main accused being let off by the police just days ago, perhaps due to political patronage and corruption in the law and order system. Given these facts, can this be termed anything other than a 'state-sponsored murder'? I am sure you, with your vast experience in public life and administration, would reach the same conclusion. But what has been most disappointing is the brazen response of the DMK-INDI Alliance government led by CM M K Stalin, who continues to be in complete denial."

Further, the BJP president also criticized Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi for their silence on the issue. He urged Kharge to persuade them to either visit the victims' families or raise their voices rather than maintaining a "deafening, selective, hypocritical silence."

Nadda also extended an invitation to Kharge to join BJP leaders in a black band protest against this "state-sponsored disaster" in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi inside the Prerna Sthal within Parliament premises.

Death Toll Rises to 57

The death toll from the illicit liquor incident in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu, has increased to 57, according to district administration updates on Monday. A total of 156 individuals are receiving treatment in various government hospitals across the state, including 110 at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College, 12 in Puducherry, 20 in Salem, and four in Viluppuram.

READ MORE | Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 57 in Kallakurichi, Kamal Haasan visits victims

READ MORE | Death count in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy rises to 53, confirms District Collector