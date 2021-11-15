JNU witnesses fresh clashes between ABVP and AISA, several injured

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Clashes between ABVP and AISA inside JNU campus

Those who sustained injuries are undergoing treatment at AIIMS

Several students were injured after clashes broke out between members of the All India Students Association (AISA) and Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus in Delhi on Sunday night.

According to the police, the clashes broke out at around 9:45 pm. Those who sustained injuries are undergoing treatment at AIIMS.

Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) southwest said that information was received regarding slogans being raised within the campus at Vasant Kunj Police Station. However, no quarrel was found when the police reached the spot.

"On enquiry, it was learnt that heated arguments took place between two groups of students on account of organising a seminar in a student union hall," Sharma said.

Police said that the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) has not lodged any complaint so far. It further said that ABVP has filed a written complaint and one student affiliated with Left has also lodged a complaint.

"Both the sides are levelling allegations against each other of disrupting their meeting and initiating quarrel by another side. Further, an enquiry is on and legal action will be taken accordingly," it added.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

