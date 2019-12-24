6 JNU students suspended over hostel fee hike protest, alleges Students' Union

Image Source : PTI PHOTO 6 JNU students suspended for protesting against fee hike

At least six students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have been academically suspended for their participation in the protest over hostel fee hike, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) alleged on Monday. The JNUSU also alleged the JNU administration is formulating a strategy of mass intimidation by sending proctorial enquiries to students en masse and even academically suspending them as well as evicting them from hostels and declaring them out of bounds.

No immediate reaction was, however, available from the university.

Six students have been academically suspended and declared out of bounds for allegedly heckling the vice-chancellor. A lot of students have been randomly sent proctorial enquiries, they claimed.

"We warn the administration to not execute such stunts, and also appeal to the larger students community to stand against the hostel eviction order and deter the administration from targeting the students," they said.

The statement has also been endorsed by other student bodies like BAPSA, NSUI.

The varsity has been seeing protest over the issue of hostel fee hike for more than a month.

