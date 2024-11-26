Jharkhand CM-designate Hemant Soren and his wife call on PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hemant Soren call on PM Modi

After leading his ruling alliance to an unprecedented second straight term in the state, Jharkhand CM-designate Hemant Soren and his wife and JMM leader Kalpana Soren called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in Delhi.

The Prime Minister's Office posted pictures of Soren meeting Modi. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader led the alliance, which included the Congress, the RJD and the Left, to a comprehensive win over the BJP-led alliance.

He is set to take the oath of office for a second term.

