Tuesday, November 26, 2024
     
Jharkhand CM-designate Hemant Soren and his wife call on PM Modi

The Prime Minister's Office posted pictures of Soren meeting Modi.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: November 26, 2024 18:02 IST
Hemant Soren call on PM Modi
Image Source : PTI Hemant Soren call on PM Modi

After leading his ruling alliance to an unprecedented second straight term in the state, Jharkhand CM-designate Hemant Soren and his wife and JMM leader Kalpana Soren called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in Delhi. 

The Prime Minister's Office posted pictures of Soren meeting Modi. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader led the alliance, which included the Congress, the RJD and the Left, to a comprehensive win over the BJP-led alliance.

He is set to take the oath of office for a second term.

More details to follow

