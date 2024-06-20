Jharkhand: Soren cabinet approves salary hike of CM, ministers, MLAs by up to 50 per cent

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren

The Champai Soren-led Jharkhand government on Wednesday approved a proposal to hike the salaries and other perks of the chief minister, leader of opposition, speaker, ministers, and legislators by up to 50 per cent.

Soren in a cabinet meeting cleared the increment proposal. Now, the legislators will get a maximum salary hike of 50 per cent. The chief minister's salary was hiked by 25 per cent and his ministers will get salary with a 31 per cent hike.

"The cabinet has approved the hike in salaries, allowances, and other perks for legislators, ministers, the speaker, leader of opposition, chief minister, and assembly officials," Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel confirmed the approval.

CM to get hiked salary - Rs 1 lakh per month

With the approval of the increment, the basic salary of the CM would be increased from Rs 80,000 per month to Rs 1 lakh and ministers' salaries from Rs 65,000 to Rs 85,000, and legislators' pay from Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000.

The Speaker's basic salary was increased from Rs 78,000 per month to Rs 98,000, the leader of opposition's from Rs 65,000 to Rs 85,000, and the chief whip's from Rs 55,000 to Rs 75,000.

As per the revised pay, the area allowance for the CM is increased from Rs 80,000 to Rs 95,000 per month, and the refreshment allowance from Rs 60,000 to Rs 70,000.

Ministers will now receive a kshetra bharta (area allowance) of Rs 95,000, up from Rs 80,000, and refreshment allowance of Rs 55,000, up from Rs 45,000.

Legislators' area allowance was raised from Rs 65,000 to Rs 80,000 per month, and their refreshment allowance from Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 per month.

The decision followed the recommendations of a five-member panel set up to review the salaries and perks of the Chief Minister, ministers, Speaker, leader of opposition, chief whip, and whip.

The panel submitted its report in December last year, recommending a 25 per cent salary hike for the CM and about 31 per cent for other ministers.

(With PTI inputs)

