Jharkhand: 7 girls drown in pond during 'Karma Puja' immersion; PM, President condole

Seven girls aged between 12 and 20 years drowned in a pond at a village in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Saturday, officials said. The tragedy occurred at Bukru village within Balumath police station limits when the girls had gone to the pond for immersion after Karma Puja, a major festival in Jharkhand, Deputy Commissioner Abu Imran said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in a drowning incident. Modi said, "Shocked by the loss of young lives due to drowning in Latehar district, Jharkhand. In this hour of sadness, condolences to the bereaved families."

"I am deeply pained to hear the news of the death of many girls in a painful accident during Karam Dali immersion in Latehar, Jharkhand. In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members," said the President Kovind on Twitter.

"Shocked to hear about the death of 7 girls due to drowning during Karam Dali immersion in Sheregada village of Latehar district. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss," said Hemant Soren, Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Twitter.

