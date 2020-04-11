Suspected JeM terrorist arrested in Jammu

Image Source : TWITTER A suspected JeM terrorist has been arrested from Jammu.

Jammu Police in RS Pura area has arrested a suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist -- hardcore over ground worker (OGW) along with incriminating material. The suspected terrorist has been identified as Mohammad Muzaffer Beigh son of Asadudullah Beigh hailing from Vodhpora, Handwara was arrested from Chakroi by a special team led by SDPO, RS Pura along with SHO of the region. During the interrogation, he disclosed links with terror organisations. An FIR has been filed under the UAPA and 121-A IPC at RS Pura police station following which an investigation is underway. Meanwhile, some more arrests are expected in the case.

On a credible input, the army along with CAPF last night at Nandimarg Kulgam launched the operation. Some exchange of fire also took place immediately laying cordon of the target houses. One PIKA LMG and material for making IED has been found from house of one named Aslam. The authorities are now monitoring the area while tracker dogs have also been put to service for tracking down the escaped militants.

