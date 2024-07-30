Jaya Bachchan loses cool on being addressed as 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan', says 'This is something new'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jaya Bachchan

On Monday, Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan took a strong objection after Deputy Chairman, Harivansh Narayan Singh, addressed her using her husband's name.

"Shrimati Jaya Amitabh Bachchan ji, please," Harivansh Narayan said calling upon her to speak in the House. Retorting strongly, the actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan responded, "Sir, sirf Jaya Bachchan bolte to kaafi hojata (It would've been enough to call me Jaya Bachchan)."

Harivansh Narayan Singh pointed out that her name is officially registered as Jaya Amitabh Bachchan in Parliament's records. "Your full name was written here, I just repeated the same," Singh said.

Jaya Bachchan continued to express her disapproval and said, "This is something new, that women will be recognised by the name of their husbands. They (women) have no existence or achievements of their own."

Bachchan had stood to address the deaths of three UPSC aspirants at Delhi's coaching centre and parties to rise above petty politics over such matters. "It's a very painful incident and we should not bring politics into the matter," she said. After Nirbhaya incident, she said, it's the first time she was witnessing such a heated discussion over an issue.

The IAS aspirants who died in the incident have been identified as Shreya Yadav (25) of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana and Nevin Delvin (24) from Ernakulam in Kerala.