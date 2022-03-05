Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed due to shooting stones.

Highlights Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked at Panthyal

Jammu-Srinagar NH has been blocked due to shooting stones, said J&K traffic police

Vehicular movement was suspended on the highway at Shabanbas Banihal

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been blocked at Panthyal due to shooting stones, said Jammu and Kashmir traffic police on Saturday (March 5).

The traffic police of the Union Territory said that clearance work is still underway and highway is closed for vehicular traffic. Earlier this week on Thursday (March 3), the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked due to landslides.

Vehicular movement was suspended on the highway at Shabanbas Banihal.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a Western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Jammu and neighbourhood in lower and middle tropospheric levels.

"Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains from the night of March 5," IMD said in a statement.

The national weather forecasting agency also predicted light rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorms or lightning over Western Himalayan Region on March 4 and 5.

IMD has said that fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan region on Mach 6 and 7.

"Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on March 6," it added.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed due to fresh snowfall, landslides

ALSO READ: WATCH | Massive fire breaks out at a hospital in Srinagar

Latest India News